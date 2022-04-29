Sally D. Mobley

age 92, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Gerald Alvin Fleming

age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Arrangements pending.

Carol Jean Reseck

age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

John "Jack" Nelson

age 88, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.