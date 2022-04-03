Bernard Leon Skarloken

age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Debra Trester

age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Helen Wann Walker

age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Steven L. Earl

age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Darren Jay Watts

age 52, of Dillard, Oregon passed away Thursday, Marcy 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-672-6983

