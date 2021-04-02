Chad Edward Trotter
Age 31, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6984
Robert Reynolds
Age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Harold Ray Christensen
Age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Tina Gayle Heimbigner
Age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Ernest "Bill" Ray
Age 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
