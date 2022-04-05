Death Notices for April 5,2022 Apr 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Ella Simmonsage 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Christopher Lawrance Vermillionage 41, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Darwin Allen Defeaage 57, of Idleyld Park, Oregon passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Ronald M. Schelinage 87, of Winston, Oregon passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 Janice Kirchnerage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300CW Turnerage 71 of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECROTS. 541-537-9300.Joan VanBovenage 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Marjorie vanBelleage 95, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on March 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Loggers Tap House announces new location Man arrested after 'swinging from rafters' at Elmer's Restaurant Judge rules against Black Oak Retrievers owner in civil suit Jonathan Eric Kurtz Michael William Vermeer TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Orenco Advertising Sales Manager Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters ZincFive Joins the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) In Season What's Up Marist slips past Roseburg 10-9 in girls lacrosse Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
