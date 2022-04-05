The News-Review

 

Shirley Ella Simmons

age 86, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Christopher Lawrance Vermillion

age 41, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Darwin Allen Defea

age 57, of Idleyld Park, Oregon passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Ronald M. Schelin

age 87, of Winston, Oregon passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Janice Kirchner

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

CW Turner

age 71 of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECROTS. 541-537-9300.

Joan VanBoven

age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on March 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Marjorie vanBelle

age 95, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on March 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

