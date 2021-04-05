Jo Ann "Jody" Marion Denn
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Kenneth Ross
Age 85, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Wayne "Bill" Talburt
Age 94, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
