John E. Ockert
Age 74, of Florence, Oregon, formally of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending. BURNS'S RIVERSIDE CHAPEL FLORENCE FUNERAL HOME.
Jane Lorraine Ludwig
Age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Susan Jo Powell-Hale
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.