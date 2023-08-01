Death Notices for August 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David H. Weakleyage 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Christopher E. Bareswillage 46, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Olive May Coonage 96, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. John ‘Weston’ Van Loonage 45, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away on July 30, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUNSET HILLS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 541-342-6853.Kay Irene Higleyage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Marjetta Hansonage 94, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two arrested for murder Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' 38th annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival begins Thursday He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Miss Douglas County reflects on Miss Oregon competition TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023 WTA Livesport Prague Open Results Douglas Public Health Network to expand preparedness program through grant ATP World Tour Generali Open Results Deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.