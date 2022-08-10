Death Notices for August 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Patrick Callawayage 64, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Ernest Cocciaage 64, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Joshua Grahamage 42, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Director Umpqua Oregon Roseburg Arrangement Ernest Coccia Brian Patrick Callaway Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular John Blodgett family buys Kruse Farms, hopes to continue agricultural legacy One man loses a finger, another a blow-up doll near duck pond Saturday Roseburg man dies in crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park Roseburg Blast forced city to rebuild 5 cars collide on Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New full-service RV dump station opens at Salmon Harbor Marina The Human Bean is Harvesting Goodness with Fall Drinks and a Give Back Day The hustle and bustle of Douglas County Fair has begun Progress made on fires as Red Flag Warning goes into effect SecureSpace Acquires 11 Self-Storage Facilities Across Three States
