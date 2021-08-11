The News-Review

Donna Jean Loveless

age 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON”S FUNERAL HOME 541-672-4435

Robin Louise Anderson

age 62, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Bennie Dishman

age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Liane Grissette Jennings

age 71, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

