Fred A. Hobson
age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Shirley A. Ferguson
age 73, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Steven Leroy Peters
age 70, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
James William Garrett
age 86, of Azalea, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Paul B. Schafen
age 86, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.