Michael W. Hern

of Idleyld Park, Oregon, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Mary Randall

age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Douglas R. Cluver

of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435

Francis Welty Jr.

age 67, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

