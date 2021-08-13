Robert Dale Linstead
age 82, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Robert Samuel Sleeth
age 83, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Paul B. Schafer
age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
