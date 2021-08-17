Maxine Daugherty
age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
John E. Boyd
age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
George Gray
age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
