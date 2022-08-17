Death Notices for August 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Klimowiczage 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Linda Minshewage 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Louise Gibbonsage 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Bernard Gaylorage 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Richard L. Plumleeage 92, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.Carmen Berthe Bernal age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Michael Leonard Freedage 79, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Steven L. Robertsage 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Lupe Newtonage 76, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Floyd L. Bodfieldage 75, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Carol Ann Paddockage 82, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Wildland firefighter dies on Big Swamp Fire Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership New carnival ride partner brings amusement to Douglas County Fair Harrison Lee Harwood Autistic girl feels like a champion at Douglas County Fair TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings WellSky® Submits Comment Letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Regarding Home Health Proposed Payment Rule Three dead, one in critical condition after late Tuesday crash near Riddle Health Calendar Juvenile hospitalized after rollover crash on Melqua Road
