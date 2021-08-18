Audrey Lynn (Keaton) Heath
age 54, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Arrangements pending. KEIZER FUNERAL CHAPEL. 503-393-7037
Glendola Laverne White
age 83, of Tenmile, Oregon, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
