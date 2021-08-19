Dennis Lee Lipsey
age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. KEIZER FUNERAL CHAPEL. 503-393-7037
Scott Anderson Langkamp
age 73, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Justin Dale Johnson, II
age 35, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
