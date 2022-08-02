Death Notices for August 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald W. Wittage 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Donald Wellsage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Eileen K. Montgomeryage 70, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Jean A. Ganoage 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Director Umpqua Donald W. Witt Roseburg Oregon Eileen K. Montgomery Arrangement Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Friends and neighbors in business in downtown Roseburg Suspect’s family lives in fear TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News In Season What's Up Branching out to help local small farm owners reap returns Public comment period opens for E-Mile site Linda Howard
