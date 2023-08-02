Death Notices for August 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Joan Garrodage 73, of Drain, Oregon, passed away on July 23, 2023. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, 541-942-0185.Jeri M. Arneyage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two arrested for murder Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Miss Douglas County reflects on Miss Oregon competition The Burg brings curated clothes and furniture to the neighborhood TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Fifth night of Music on the Half Shell shares community entertainment, experiences Local fire departments, utility companies remind people to stay vigilant during fire season Where can the unhoused camp in public? New city ordinance explained Wellspring, Music on the Half Shell struggle with co-existence Triple-A International League Glance
