Roger Ernest Collins
age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. KEIZER FUNERAL CHAPEL. 503-393-7037
Doris Wanda Pires
age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Arrangements pending. KEIZER FUNERAL CHAPEL. 503-393-7037
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.