Robert Harold Yard

age 65, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Denis Lee Lipsey

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Howard Graves

age 73, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

George Bertrum McKintyre

age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-672-6983

