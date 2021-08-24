George Bertram McIntyre, Jr.
of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Harlan Dean Hayes
age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on August 20, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Jerri Dee Homsley
age 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Daniel Roy Hines
age 72, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
