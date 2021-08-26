The News-Review

Kenneth Arvard Wisdom

age 97, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Hazel Chamberlain

age 97, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ann Denzer

age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

