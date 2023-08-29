Death Notices for August 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Mongkeyaage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Marvin John Dubbeage 61, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.David B. SalyerAge 77, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300. Marilyn Joyce Carterage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.H. Deen Andrewsage 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug 25, 2023. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Michael Joseph Klisage 74, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023. Arrangements pending. COLTRIN MORTUARY, 208-524-1000. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Lightning strikes cause fires in Douglas District Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Community receives update on Tyee Ridge Complex fire Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints Playing music and picking wool at Pioneer Days Students return to school Roseburg school district gets right-of-way for West Finlay Avenue
