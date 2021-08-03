The News-Review

Calvin Fredrick Landau

age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Alayne Weaver

age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Buck Lee Brown

age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Kristian O. DeGroot

age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Albert Burtan Swisher

age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Paul Arthur Duxbury

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Carol Ann Hayes

age 72, of Winston, Oregon passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Glen Hurshell Gould

age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Arrangements pending.

TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

