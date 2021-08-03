Calvin Fredrick Landau
age 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Alayne Weaver
age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Buck Lee Brown
age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Kristian O. DeGroot
age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Albert Burtan Swisher
age 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending.
TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Paul Arthur Duxbury
age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Arrangements pending.
TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Carol Ann Hayes
age 72, of Winston, Oregon passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. Arrangements pending.
TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Glen Hurshell Gould
age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Arrangements pending.
TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
