Death Notices for August 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death. Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Velma J. Spears
age 89, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Jon Tilley
age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Janice Gill
age 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Barbara Lee Crocker
age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Robert Arley Henshaw
age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Myra Rose Weber
age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455
