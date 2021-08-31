The News-Review

Laura Rose Pier

age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Craig Ray Wilson

age 65, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Daphne Faythe Jones

age 98, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

T. ‘Brian’ Parkinson

age 85, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Chester Grant Aunspaugh

age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

