Laura Rose Pier
age 72, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Craig Ray Wilson
age 65, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Daphne Faythe Jones
age 98, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLORS FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
T. ‘Brian’ Parkinson
age 85, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on August 26, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Chester Grant Aunspaugh
age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSONS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
