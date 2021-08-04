Keith Weaver
age 86, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. PRINEVILLE FUNERAL HOME. 541-447-6459
Noreen Robeson
age 92, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541- 673-4455
Jo Ann B. Branaugh
age 72, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Arrangements pending. PEARSON’S FUNERAL HOME. 541-672-4435
James W. Barger
age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
James Hand
age 58, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
