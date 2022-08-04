Death Notices for August 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bob L. Brutonage 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Cole Stuempgesage 39, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300Sharon Waller age 77, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300Joan C. Jonesage 85, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300Boyd Smallage 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Suspect’s family lives in fear Friends and neighbors in business in downtown Roseburg New business boom in Myrtle Creek Roseburg man cleans Stewart Park every morning TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Book signing in Roseburg Saturday What's Up Windigo, Potter Mountain fires see moderate growth Death Notices for August 4, 2022 Gloria A. Mittleman
