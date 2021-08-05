Nancy Zelma Powell
age 90, of Tangent, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148
Trent Herriges
age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.