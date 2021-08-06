The News-Review

Ruth Ann Willits

age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Arrangements Pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983

Daniel Rutledge

age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Evalyn Marie Johnson

age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. COOS BAY CHAPEL. 541-267-3131

Wayne A. Chapp

age 77, of Kellogg, Oregon, passed away on August 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Christina Lee Bates

age 43, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

