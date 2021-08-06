Ruth Ann Willits
age 85, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Arrangements Pending. Taylor’s Family Chapel 541-679-6983
Daniel Rutledge
age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Evalyn Marie Johnson
age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. COOS BAY CHAPEL. 541-267-3131
Wayne A. Chapp
age 77, of Kellogg, Oregon, passed away on August 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.
Christina Lee Bates
age 43, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
