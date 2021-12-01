Death Notices for December 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sarah June Loveday-Kingstonage 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Leland Wray Svarverud, Jr.age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Ingrid Karin Meinbergage 82, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Arrangements pending. MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. 541-863-3148 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Skeptic to advocate: local man survives 102 days with COVID-19 Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday Sutherlin man suspected of arson after allegedly setting fire to his home This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Longtime Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio won't seek reelection Rep. Peter DeFazio, the longest serving U.S. House member in Oregon’s history, is retiring Holt’s Cox Retires After Four Decades of Adoptee Advocacy Congressman Peter DeFazio to retire Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride keeps jolting Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
