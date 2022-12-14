Death Notices for December 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul A. Zippage 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Becky Rogersage 67, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Carroll Leo Sensabaughage 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. Clark Wayne Elliottage 68, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Paul Trentage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Arrangement pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Gary von Bergenage 63, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Paul Trent Becky Arrangement Oakland Md Death Notice Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Man jailed after dinner dispute leads to stabbing TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News KOA in Sutherlin receives international praise New Research Reveals Boomer Digital Buying Trends NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Death Notices for December 14, 2022
