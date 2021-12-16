The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Vernon Alpha Cathcart

age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Samantha Starr Cole

age 23, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Floyd Allan Patterson

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Ray Vincent Walker

age 93, of Medford, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

Jennifer Dawn Harrington

age 34, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Dorothy Jean Garris

age 95, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

