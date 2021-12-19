The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Calvin Keeney

age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Ray Vincent Walker

age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

Robert David Gilman

age 60, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Sandra Marie Anderson

age 72, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Jerome Maurice Batman

age 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Lonnie D. Risseeuw

age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455.

