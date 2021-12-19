Death Notices for December 19, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calvin Keeneyage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.Ray Vincent Walkerage 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.Robert David Gilmanage 60, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 Sandra Marie Andersonage 72, of Glide, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Jerome Maurice Batmanage 80, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983Lonnie D. Risseeuwage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending with WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard The dance lives on: Roseburg woman remembered in Eugene ballet Oakland man facing rape, sodomy charges after alleged tryst with teenage girl TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News A Pawsome Performance Hour of code The Art Gallery at Umpqua Community College to reopen next month; Free to students and county residents Rita (Martin) Zastrow Chamber Corner: Festive holiday season in Sutherlin Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
