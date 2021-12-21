Death Notices for December 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEATH NOTICES FOR DECEMBER 21, 2021 Barbara May Mooreage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.Kerry G Abbottage 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Peggy L. Blondellage 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Richard St. Clairage 88, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 Marvin Ambuehlage 52, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL.541-679-6983Merinthia Faye Kirbyage 72, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on December 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Craig Wesley Cunninghamage 56, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard The dance lives on: Roseburg woman remembered in Eugene ballet Oakland man facing rape, sodomy charges after alleged tryst with teenage girl TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rapid-Trace Announces New Contact Tracing Partnerships Intel tells unvaccinated employees they face unpaid leave Daikin Announces Daikin ATMOSPHERA with R-32 Refrigerant Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries Dubai ruler must pay ex-wife $700M in divorce settlement Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
