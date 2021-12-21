The News-Review

DEATH NOTICES FOR DECEMBER 21, 2021 Barbara May Moore

age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Kerry G Abbott

age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 15, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Peggy L. Blondell

age 78, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Richard St. Clair

age 88, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Marvin Ambuehl

age 52, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL.

541-679-6983

Merinthia Faye Kirby

age 72, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on December 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Craig Wesley Cunningham

age 56, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

