Death Notices for December 22, 2022

Donny Rayage 78, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Donna Marie Kingage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-673-4455.

Rodney LeRoy Wildeage 86, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
