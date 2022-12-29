Death Notices for December 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margo Nixage 68, of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Cordelia Belle Jamesage 96, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-459-2281.Virginia R. Truteage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.Robert C. Thompson Sr.age 71, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Coos Bay Margo Roseburg Arrangement Death Notice Virginia R. Trute Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Utility companies make progress restoring power Governor appoints 5 court judges Stocks rally on Wall Street; job market remains strong Deputies seek driver in hit-and-run incident Driver runs over teen's foot in parking lot
