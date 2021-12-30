Death Notices for December 30, 2021 Dec 30, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Potterage 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455David R. Cooperage 92, of Drain, Oregon, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. Arrangements pending. SMITH-LUND-MILLS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM. 541-342-6853Hazel D. Wolfeage 76, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Death Notices for December 24, 2021 Roseburg teen sent to hospital after crash on Highway 58 Officials stress preparation ahead of winter weather TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Chelan PUD and Avista Announce Long-Term Clean Energy Contract Sherman’s ‘Middling’ family history makes for great reading Times Square show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies Thundering Water park, food trucks at parks, on agenda for Monday Planning Commission Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
