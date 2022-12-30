Death Notices for December 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cindy Lee Guidoage 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Buckley Harding Hobbsage 62, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Pass Away Oakland Arrangement Death Notice Cindy Lee Guido Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Utility rates for Pacific Power customers increasing in 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Marie Connelly Replacement benefits for eligible SNAP recipients who lost food during storms
