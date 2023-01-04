Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ingrid L. Ironsage 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Mary Rose Helmsage 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending.Jacquelin M. Flemingage, 83, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455. Dorothy Armstrongage 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Darshan Raiage 86, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Judith Bussage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Oregon Jacquelin M. Ingrid L. Oakland Wilson Mary Rose Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Labor of love: Big brother rebuilds heavenly little sister's dream car Death Notices for January 1, 2023 Unhoused couple mourns loss of their dog, allegedly run over by a police officer Death Notices for December 30, 2022 Death Notices for December 29, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Fugitive jailed after dancing incident Less than normal rain in December Reperio Health Changes the Trajectory of At-Home Health Care with Patent for a First-of-its-Kind Biometric Screening Technology NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
