Death Notices for December 6, 2022

Margaret C. Storyage 73 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.

Anton Christian Aggerholmage 87 of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Vincent C. Pulverage 76 of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.
