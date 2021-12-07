The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Rebecca Anne Garner

age 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Dec. 2, 2021.

Theodore Semczyszyn

age 74, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Arrangements pending with Wilson's Chapel of the Roses. 541-673-4455

Virgile Orville Thomas

age 93, of Tenmile, Oregon passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor's Family Chapel. 541-679-6983

