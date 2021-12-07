Death Notices for December 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rebecca Anne Garnerage 67, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Dec. 2, 2021.Theodore Semczyszynage 74, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Arrangements pending with Wilson's Chapel of the Roses. 541-673-4455Virgile Orville Thomasage 93, of Tenmile, Oregon passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Taylor's Family Chapel. 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Arrangement Pass Away Oakland Theodore Semczyszyn Taylor Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Nearly 4-hour I-5 standoff ends in arrest of Sutherlin man Trailer deal gone sour leads to lawsuit TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Washington state confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant Magnify Announces CTO and Co-Founder Sajo Jacob Oregon Gov. Kate Brown floats $200M legislative package aimed at diversifying state’s workforce How the fate of Roe v. Wade could impact Oregonians Police call on public to provide information about recent shooting death on Highway 38 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
