Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Kenette R Cockrellage 57, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

Gary Gene Moore, Jr.age 67, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.

William S. Moffitt age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Peter P. Wipfage 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.

Donald E Standleyage 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 541-537-9300.
