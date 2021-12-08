The News-Review

Muriel Heimbuck

age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Arrangements Pending. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses (541) 673-4455.

Michael Andrews

age 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on December 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Donell Graham

age 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on November 25, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Teresa Strauss

age 74, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on December 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Bruce Card

age 57, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on December 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.

Michael Curtis Fisher

age 66 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away December 6, 2021.

