Death Notices for December 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Muriel Heimbuckage 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Arrangements Pending. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses (541) 673-4455.Michael Andrewsage 72, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on December 4, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Donell Grahamage 93, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on November 25, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300. Teresa Straussage 74, of Umpqua, Oregon, passed away on December 5, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Bruce Cardage 57, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on December 3, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300.Michael Curtis Fisherage 66 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away December 6, 2021. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Trailer deal gone sour leads to lawsuit DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Reward for info on poisoned wolves grows to nearly $43K Intel Launches Integrated Photonics Research Center What's Up Leafly Announces 2021 Cannabis Strain of the Year South County veterans put up flags for Pearl Harbor Day Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.