Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Irene Pellacore

age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAP OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455

Sandra Jean Vanderhoof

age 77, of Umpqua, Oregon passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2002. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Steven Fisher

age 65, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Mary Jane Nikirk

age 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Arrangements Pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Richard A. Livermore

age 71, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.

Paul John Sackinger

age 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

