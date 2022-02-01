Death Notices for February 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Irene Pellacoreage 88, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAP OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455Sandra Jean Vanderhoofage 77, of Umpqua, Oregon passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2002. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Steven Fisherage 65, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 Mary Jane Nikirkage 79, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Arrangements Pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Richard A. Livermoreage 71, of Glide, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455.Paul John Sackingerage 56, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Rose Wilson Architecture Chapel Oakland Paul John Sackinger Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Frank Alvin Moore Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Man arrested after crow bar attack, attempted strangulation over barking dogs Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Jefferson remains unbeaten in CVC with 67-58 win over Oakland Strong first half lifts Elkton past Yoncalla, 58-36 Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Changes likely for vehicle camping program in Roseburg Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
