Albert Verne Oakley
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Harold Milo Ruch Jr.
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Jodee Morin
Age 55,of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.