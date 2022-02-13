The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Patricia Tucker

age 66, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses 541-673-4455

Edward G. Frankenstein

age 87, of Winston, Oregon passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. Arrangements pending. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses 541-673-4455

Anna “Faye” Weaver

age 82, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Arrangements Pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Micaela Garcia

age 29, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Denise Schweizer

age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

James Ronald Nichols

age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

