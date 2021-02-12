Mikole W. Nix
Age 28, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-98300
Robert Harvey Kamph
Age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Patricia Ann Fiddy
Age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending. WILSON'S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Sherry Lynn Pearson
Age 71, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Viola Elaine Kelley
Age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
