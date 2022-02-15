The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

C. N. “Bubbie” Frazier

age 98, of Wilsonville, Oregon, formerly of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements pending.

John Andrew Wright

age 89, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455

Paul Gregory

age 68, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away on February 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Barbara Matushek Priddy

age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on February 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Sylvia Bouwsema

age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 23, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300

Ronald Richards

age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983

Linda Kaye Davison

age 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements Pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.