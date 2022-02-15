Death Notices for February 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save C. N. “Bubbie” Frazierage 98, of Wilsonville, Oregon, formerly of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements pending.John Andrew Wrightage 89, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Arrangements Pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-673-4455Paul Gregoryage 68, of Winchester, Oregon, passed away on February 11, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Barbara Matushek Priddy age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on February 10, 2022. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Sylvia Bouwsemaage 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on December 23, 2021. Arrangements pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 541-537-9300Ronald Richardsage 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. ARRANGEMENTS PENDING TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL 541-679-6983Linda Kaye Davisonage 75, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022. Arrangements Pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES 541-459-2281 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Funeral Director Roseburg Umpqua Wilsonville Chapel Rose Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sen. Dallas Heard sounds off about area students 'temporarily expelled' due to mask mandate Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Rock Creek Fish Hatchery's future remains uncertain Environmental groups file lawsuit against BLM over Archie Creek hazard trees Students and parents gathered outside Glide Middle School to protest mask mandate Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington Ottawa police chief resigns amid trucker protest in capital Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
