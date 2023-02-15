Death Notices for February 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Williamsage 74, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Arrangements pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL, 541-679-6983.Daphane Allenbyage 79, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Arrangements pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, 541-673-4455.Barbara Hylandage 95, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Arrangements pending. MUSGROVE FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-686-2818.Harold Hylandage 95, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July, 21, 2021. Arrangements pending. MUSGROVE FAMILY MORTUARY, 541-686-2818. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathematics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular What she really wants this Valentines Day A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Koppers manufacturing plant to open in Glendale This Week in Obituaries Judge orders consolidated causation and culpability trial against PacifiCorp TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg schools not scheduling makeup day Idleyld Park homicide under investigation Douglas County government announces holiday closure Hops for K9 Cops coming in March Providence Health Plan Partners with Interwell Health to Drive Earlier Interventions and Education for Members with Chronic Kidney Disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.